Emprise Bank Sells 191 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Emprise Bank cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Emprise Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,754,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,948,000 after acquiring an additional 983,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,898,000 after acquiring an additional 778,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,459,385,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $182.98 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.09. The stock has a market cap of $323.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

