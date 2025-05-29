Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.2%

CB opened at $289.03 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.88 and a 200-day moving average of $281.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,257,220. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.