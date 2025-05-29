Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Down 0.2%
CB opened at $289.03 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.88 and a 200-day moving average of $281.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.
Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In other Chubb news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,257,220. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
