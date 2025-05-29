Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $39,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.63.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $215.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

