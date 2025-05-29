Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FL stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Foot Locker from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,610 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 14.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 301,304 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,832 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,765,000 after purchasing an additional 136,836 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

