Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 838 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 86,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,520 shares of company stock worth $7,909,388. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:PG opened at $167.33 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $156.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

