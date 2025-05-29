B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

NASDAQ BOSC opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $22.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.02. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

