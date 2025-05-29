B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.31%.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ BOSC opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $22.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.02. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.28.
About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Target’s Big Bet: Is It a Cheap Stock or a Value Trap?
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- NVIDIA Will Set a New High Soon, Then Keep Rallying, Here’s Why
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Goodyear Stock Surges 28% in 2025: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.