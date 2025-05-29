Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

BBW stock traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.87. 351,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a market cap of $658.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.54. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $55.39.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBW. DA Davidson raised Build-A-Bear Workshop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.