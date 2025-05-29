Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.30, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE BBW opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $564.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $199,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

