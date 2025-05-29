Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $4 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,583,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

