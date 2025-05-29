Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $242.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

