First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 42,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,622,000. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.50. The stock has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

