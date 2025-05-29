MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $367.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $365.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

