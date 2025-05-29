Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,410,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $5,356,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

