First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $608.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The firm has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.