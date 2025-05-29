1,773 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Bought by Milestone Asset Management Group LLC

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4%
QQQM opened at $213.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $222.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.28.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.