1,773 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Bought by Milestone Asset Management Group LLC

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

QQQM opened at $213.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $222.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

