Fire Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.1% of Fire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,620,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454,822 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $712,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,157,209.52. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,538 shares of company stock worth $20,748,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $92.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

