Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGTGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment trust reported GBX 7.60 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Finsbury Growth & Income had a net margin of 89.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance

LON FGT opened at GBX 905 ($12.19) on Thursday. Finsbury Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 790.88 ($10.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 964 ($12.99). The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 888.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 899.09.

Finsbury Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

The Company was founded in 1926 and Nick Train has managed the portfolio since his firm, Lindsell Train, was appointed as Portfolio Manager in 2000. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”) invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside of the UK.

