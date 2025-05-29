Fulcrum Equity Management Has $214,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 2.0%

GD stock opened at $273.60 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.84 and its 200-day moving average is $267.79. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.