Fire Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 136,597 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 477,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,479,000. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.