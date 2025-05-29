Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 12.01 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hollywood Bowl Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 15.73%.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Down 7.8%

BOWL opened at GBX 272.92 ($3.68) on Thursday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 235.44 ($3.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 349 ($4.70). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 287.46. The stock has a market cap of £471.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.93) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Hollywood Bowl Group

In other news, insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £77,400 ($104,270.51). 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

