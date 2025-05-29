Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.65 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Premier Miton Group had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.18%.

Premier Miton Group Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of PMI opened at GBX 66.12 ($0.89) on Thursday. Premier Miton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 40.99 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 80 ($1.08). The company has a market capitalization of £99.92 million, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Premier Miton Group

In related news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 100,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.69), for a total value of £51,103.53 ($68,844.85). Also, insider Piers Godfrey Harrison acquired 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £1,802.50 ($2,428.26). Insiders own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.