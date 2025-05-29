SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE S opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.81.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,598,916.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,229,287.46. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 31,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $604,686.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 477,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,876.10. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,914 shares of company stock worth $7,830,519 over the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,199,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,533 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 10,573,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,218,000 after purchasing an additional 959,771 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,533,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,052,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,494,000 after purchasing an additional 900,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,329,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

