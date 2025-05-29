Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $606.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

