Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QOWZ. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 28,123 shares during the period.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of QOWZ opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 million, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

