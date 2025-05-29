Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a growth of 179.4% from the April 30th total of 65,600 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Purple Biotech stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.53% of Purple Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.57. Purple Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech ( NASDAQ:PPBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Biotech will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

