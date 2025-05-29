Franchise Capital Ltd Invests $75,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. VICI Properties comprises 0.0% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 100,012 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 109,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

