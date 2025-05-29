PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Short Interest Update

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 928.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PSTR opened at $27.29 on Thursday. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $25.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.13%.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Peakshares Sector Rotation ETF (PSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide total return by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards sectors thought to have the greatest potential for outperformance.

