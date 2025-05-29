Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

SCHF stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

