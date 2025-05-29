TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the April 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

RNAZ opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,324.14. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $1,718.64.

TransCode Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $1.40. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNAZ. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TransCode Therapeutics from $560.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransCode Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

