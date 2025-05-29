Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.19, but opened at $51.00. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at $52.77, with a volume of 344,504 shares trading hands.
The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.
Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.7996 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.0%
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Target’s Big Bet: Is It a Cheap Stock or a Value Trap?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- NVIDIA Will Set a New High Soon, Then Keep Rallying, Here’s Why
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Goodyear Stock Surges 28% in 2025: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.