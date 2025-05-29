Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $52.19, but opened at $51.00. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at $52.77, with a volume of 344,504 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.7996 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

