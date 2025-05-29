Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.15.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $239.43 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.34 and a 200-day moving average of $202.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

