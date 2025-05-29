American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

American Woodmark Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.34. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 81.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 32.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 132.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 277.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 147,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

