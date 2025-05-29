Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $445,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.70.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

