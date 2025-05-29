Braemar (LON:BMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Braemar (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 31.30 ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Braemar had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Braemar Trading Down 9.0%

Shares of BMS stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.13) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 247.65. The company has a market cap of £74.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. Braemar has a 12 month low of GBX 195 ($2.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 315 ($4.24).

Get Braemar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Braemar from GBX 380 ($5.12) to GBX 350 ($4.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Braemar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.

Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.