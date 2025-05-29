Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of IJR opened at $105.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average is $111.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

