BNP Paribas Exane Begins Coverage on Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UL. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $63.31 on Thursday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

