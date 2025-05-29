Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$88.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.90.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBH
Premium Brands Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total value of C$652,575.20. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Don’t Take Dick’s Sporting Goods Seriously? Big Mistake
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- AutoZone Stock to Cross $4400 This Year: This Is Why
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Eli Lilly : A Breakout Biotech Powerhouse With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.