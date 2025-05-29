Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$88.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.90.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$81.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$72.57 and a 1-year high of C$97.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.70.

In other news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total value of C$652,575.20. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

