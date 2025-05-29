Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded by CLSA to Strong-Buy Rating

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at CLSA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

MITEY stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

