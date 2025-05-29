Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded by CLSA to Strong-Buy Rating

Posted by on May 29th, 2025

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at CLSA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

MITEY stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion.

About Mitsubishi Estate

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.