Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Upgraded by Nomura Securities to “Hold” Rating

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nomura Securities to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Ajinomoto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AJINY

Ajinomoto Price Performance

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Shares of AJINY stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.43. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

(Get Free Report)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.