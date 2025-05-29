Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Upgraded by Nomura Securities to “Hold” Rating

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nomura Securities to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Ajinomoto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.
