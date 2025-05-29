Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 146 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Mattson Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $233.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.03 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.54.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

