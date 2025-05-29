Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.09.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $136.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.