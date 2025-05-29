Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 3,488 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 165.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $147.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $111.92 and a one year high of $161.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

