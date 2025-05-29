Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Makes New Investment in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 137,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,389,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,393,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 670,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,869,000 after acquiring an additional 286,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $81.81 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $88.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

