Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.87. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $300.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

