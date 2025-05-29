RK Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,574 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 7.4% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after buying an additional 1,390,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,036,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,168,000 after purchasing an additional 393,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $890.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $591.85 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.50 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $588.18 and a 200-day moving average of $671.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

