Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co of the South raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nestegg Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,636,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $412.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.36.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

