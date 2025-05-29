The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $201.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.40. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $209.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.