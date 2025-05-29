BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.0 million-$291.0 million. BOX also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.220-1.260 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. BOX has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,591,342.40. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $173,259.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,443.52. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 477,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 16.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

