Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 85 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.25.

Cummins Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE CMI opened at $323.31 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.02 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.23 and a 200-day moving average of $340.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

