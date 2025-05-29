Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.81 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $7.81 billion and approximately $139.77 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00021375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,239,760,469 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 42,239,760,469.1405953 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.1858596 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $141,634,864.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.